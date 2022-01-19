Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against UIC after 21-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-9, 2-4 Horizon) at UIC Flames (7-8, 3-3 Horizon) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-9, 2-4 Horizon) at UIC Flames (7-8, 3-3 Horizon)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the UIC Flames after Marques Warrick scored 21 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-64 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Flames have gone 2-3 in home games. UIC is eighth in the Horizon in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Damaria Franklin leads the Flames with 7.5 boards.

The Norse have gone 2-4 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 3-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Johnson is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Flames. Franklin is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

Warrick is averaging 13.9 points for the Norse. Trevon Faulkner is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.