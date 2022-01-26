Warren, Matharu, lead No. 9 Texas past Kansas State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points, Audrey Warren had 16, and No. 9 Texas contained record-setting Ayoka…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aliyah Matharu scored 18 points, Audrey Warren had 16, and No. 9 Texas contained record-setting Ayoka Lee while beating Kansas State 66-48 Wednesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Lee, a 6-foot-6 center, scored an NCAA record 61 points during a 94-65 win against No. 18 Oklahoma on Sunday. Texas, taller than Oklahoma, limited the nation’s leading scorer to 20 — 5.5 fewer than her average. She converted 9 of 20 shots from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Her teammates did not provide nearly enough support. Texas (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) outshot Kansas State (15-5, 5-3) 48.1%to 34.7. The Wildcats committed 19 turnovers, six by freshman point guard Serena Sundell, who scored 13 points.

Texas led 30-17 at halftime after limiting Lee to seven shots, three baskets and six points. The Longhorns guarded Lee with a rotation of 6-2 DeYona Gaston (three blocks) and 6-4 Lauren Ebo (nine rebounds, three blocks). Texas guards collapsed in the lane to help out.

The Longhorns’ leading scorer this season, Matharu, had more success in the half, scoring 11 points. Matharu made three 3-point baskets over Kansas State’s zone defense.

Kansas State still had a chance after Emilee Ebert made a 3-point basket with 2:16 left in the third quarter to leave the Wildcats trailing by 11. But Shay Holle matched the 3-pointer for Texas, and Lee missed two shots inside on Kansas State’s next possession.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats, who finished 9-18 last season, including 3-15 in Big 12 games, arrived in Austin in a three-way tie for first place. That leap could be predictive of success in the near future. Lee said this week that she will return for her senior season instead of leaving for the WNBA, and three starters are freshmen — Sundell, Jaelyn Glenn and Brylee Glenn. Sundell ranks 13th nationally in assists per game with 5.9.

Texas: Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 12 points for Texas. Warren made three steals. …The Longhorns’ Vic Schaefer is known as an astute defensive coach. So the relative success Texas had guarding Lee shouldn’t surprise. Last season, when Lee averaged 19 points, she had a total of 14 in two games against Texas, attempting just seven shots. She attempted just seven shots and fouled out of both games, playing a total of 30 minutes.

UP NEXT

Kansas State: hosts TCU on Saturday.

Texas: is at No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday,

