CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Walker's late 3 propels…

Walker’s late 3 propels UAB past Western Kentucky 68-65

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and finished with 21 points to lead UAB to a 68-65 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night.

Michael Ertel and Quan Jackson had 10 points each for the Blazers (17-4, 7-1 Conference USA), who won their fourth straight. Trey Jemison had 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Josh Anderson had 16 points and six rebounds for the Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5), who have lost four straight. Jamarion Sharp added 11 points and six blocks. Jairus Hamilton had 10 points. Dayvion McKnight missed a 3 at the buzzer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up