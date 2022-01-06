ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » Walker scores 17 to…

Walker scores 17 to carry UAB past North Texas 69-63

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 10:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker had 17 points as UAB topped North Texas 69-63 on Thursday night.

Trey Jemison had 14 points for UAB (13-3, 3-0 Conference USA), which earned its fourth consecutive win. KJ Buffen added 13 points. Quan Jackson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Mardrez McBride had 17 points for the Mean Green (8-4, 1-1), whose six-game win streak ended. Tylor Perry added 15 points. Thomas Bell had 10 points and five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA CIO eyes big shifts for cloud, cybersecurity and machine learning in 2022

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up