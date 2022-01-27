Walker leads UAB against Western Kentucky after 36-point game

UAB Blazers (16-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-9, 2-4 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UAB Blazers (16-4, 6-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-9, 2-4 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Jordan Walker scored 36 points in UAB’s 83-76 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Hilltoppers are 9-2 in home games. Western Kentucky is fourth in C-USA scoring 76.4 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Blazers are 6-1 against C-USA opponents. UAB is second in C-USA scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Trey Jemison averaging 2.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Walker is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Blazers. KJ Buffen is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 59.5% over the past 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

