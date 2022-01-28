Walker and the Air Force Falcons host conference foe Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-8, 3-4 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Wyoming Cowboys (15-3, 4-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-8, 3-4 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -7.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces Air Force in MWC action Friday.

The Falcons are 6-2 in home games. Air Force gives up 61.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 4-1 in MWC play. Wyoming is second in the MWC scoring 77.5 points per game and is shooting 48.5%.

The Falcons and Cowboys square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. A.J. Walker is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Graham Ike is averaging 19.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Hunter Maldonado is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 25.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

