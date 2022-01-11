Wake Forest looks to knock off No. 8 Duke

No. 8 Duke (12-2, 2-1) vs. Wake Forest (13-3, 3-2) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

No. 8 Duke (12-2, 2-1) vs. Wake Forest (13-3, 3-2)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Duke looks to give Wake Forest its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Wake Forest’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Duke Blue Devils 113-101 on Feb. 25, 2020. Duke fell 76-74 to Miami in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The electric Alondes Williams is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists to lead the charge for the Demon Deacons. Jake LaRavia has paired with A. Williams and is accounting for 13 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: A. Williams has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Wake Forest field goals over the last five games. A. Williams has 41 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Wake Forest has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 82.4 points while giving up 64.1.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Deacs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Blue Devils. Wake Forest has 57 assists on 85 field goals (67.1 percent) across its past three outings while Duke has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duke and Wake Forest are the class of the ACC when it comes to scoring. The Blue Devils are ranked first in the conference with 83.3 points per game while the Demon Deacons are second at 80 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.