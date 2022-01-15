CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Wake Forest ends 9-game…

Wake Forest ends 9-game skid against Virginia, 63-55

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 15 points to lead four in double figures and Wake Forest pulled away in the final six minutes to beat Virginia 63-55 on Saturday, snapping a nine-game losing streak to the Cavaliers.

Wake Forest (14-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three of its last four while also ending a six-game skid in Charlottesville.

The Demon Deacons used a 13-0 run to take a 53-47 lead with 4:18 to play. Daivien Williamson and Isaiah Mucius each made a 3-pointer and LaRavia’s dunk capped the surge. The Cavaliers pulled within four points four times in the closing minutes but didn’t get closer.

Alondes Williams scored 14 points for the Deacons. Williamson and Mucius added 12 points each and made five of the Deacons’ six 3-pointers.

Armaan Franklin scored 18 points but didn’t score in the final 12 minutes of the game to lead Virginia (10-7, 4-3). Kody Stattmann matched a career best with 11 points. The pair were a combined 11-of-19 shooting from the floor and made all five of the Cavaliers’ 3-pointers, but the rest shot 10 of 39 (26%) overall.

The Cavaliers had scored 65 or more points in seven of their last nine games against the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest plays at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Virginia, which has lost two of its last three, plays at Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up