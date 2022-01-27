CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Wagner hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Land’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-12, 3-5 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (14-2, 8-0 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wagner -15.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Wagner Seahawks after Maxwell Land scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 85-74 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Seahawks have gone 7-0 in home games. Wagner has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Red Flash are 3-5 in conference matchups. Saint Francis (PA) has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Seahawks won the last matchup 72-64 on Dec. 30. Raekwon Rogers scored 18 points points to help lead the Seahawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Morales is averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Seahawks. Rogers is averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wagner.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Flash. Myles Thompson is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

