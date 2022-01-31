CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Vrankic scores 20 to lead Santa Clara past Pacific 81-59

The Associated Press

January 31, 2022, 11:05 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 20 points as Santa Clara romped past Pacific 81-59 on Monday night.

Keshawn Justice had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Santa Clara (14-8, 4-3 West Coast Conference). Giordan Williams added 14 points. Carlos Stewart had 14 points.

Jalen Williams, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup led the Broncos, scored 8 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

Jeremiah Bailey had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (6-14, 1-5). Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 19 points. Alphonso Anderson had seven rebounds.

The Broncos improve to 2-0 against the Tigers on the season. Santa Clara defeated Pacific 84-70 on Jan. 12.

