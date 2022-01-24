CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Vrankic leads Santa Clara…

Vrankic leads Santa Clara past San Diego 78-74 in OT

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic scored a pair of layups while Santa Clara held San Diego scoreless for the final two-and-a-half minutes of overtime as the Broncos pulled out a 78-74 victory on Monday night.

Vrankic finished with 22 points and Keshawn Justice had 18 points and eight rebounds for Santa Clara (12-7, 2-2 West Coast Conference). PJ Pipes added 13 points. Parker Braun had eight rebounds.

Jalen Williams, the Broncos’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 19 points per game, was held to only 8 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Terrell Brown had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Toreros (11-9, 4-3). Joey Calcaterra added 13 points. Jase Townsend had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up