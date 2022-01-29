VMI hosts East Tennessee State after Stephens’ 20-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-10, 4-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-10, 4-5 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-10, 4-5 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (11-10, 4-5 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: VMI -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jake Stephens scored 20 points in VMI’s 79-64 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Keydets are 6-2 in home games. VMI is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State ranks third in the SoCon with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Silas Adheke averaging 2.5.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Buccaneers won the last meeting 80-79 on Jan. 6. David Sloan scored 20 points to help lead the Buccaneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

Ty Brewer is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

