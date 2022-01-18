CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Virginia Tech plays NC State following Mutts’ 24-point showing

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 1:42 AM

Virginia Tech Hokies (9-7, 1-4 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (9-9, 2-5 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces the NC State Wolf Pack after Justyn Mutts scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 79-73 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-4 at home. NC State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Hokies are 1-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech scores 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wolf Pack won the last matchup on Jan. 5. Dereon Seabron scored 21 points points to help lead the Wolf Pack to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seabron is averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

Mutts is averaging 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Hokies: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

