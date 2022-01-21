Vinson leads Northern Kentucky against IUPUI after 24-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-9, 3-4 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (1-15, 0-7 Horizon) Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern…

Northern Kentucky Norse (6-9, 3-4 Horizon) at IUPUI Jaguars (1-15, 0-7 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky plays the IUPUI Jaguars after Sam Vinson scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 74-70 overtime victory over the UIC Flames.

The Jaguars are 1-6 in home games. IUPUI gives up 67.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 16.4 points per game.

The Norse are 3-4 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Jaguars and Norse match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Maxwell is shooting 23.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.1 points. Bakari LaStrap is shooting 46.7% and averaging 8.0 points over the past 10 games for IUPUI.

Vinson is averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 50.9 points, 24.9 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Norse: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

