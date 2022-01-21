CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Vermont takes on conference foe Hartford

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 3:42 AM

Hartford Hawks (3-10, 1-0 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-4, 4-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Williams and the Hartford Hawks take on Ryan Davis and the Vermont Catamounts in America East action Saturday.

The Catamounts are 6-0 in home games. Vermont ranks third in the America East shooting 34.8% from deep, led by Aaron Deloney shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 1-0 in conference games. Hartford averages 13.0 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Williams with 3.5.

The Catamounts and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Powell is averaging 10.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Davis is averaging 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 61.8% over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Williams is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hawks. Moses Flowers is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

