Vermont plays UMBC on 4-game win streak

Vermont Catamounts (9-4, 2-0 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-7, 1-1 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont aims to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Catamounts take on UMBC.

The Retrievers are 3-2 in home games. UMBC leads the America East averaging 74.8 points and is shooting 43.0%.

The Catamounts are 2-0 in America East play. Vermont is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Retrievers and Catamounts square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darnell Rogers is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Retrievers. Keondre Kennedy is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 45.4% over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Ryan Davis is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 70.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.