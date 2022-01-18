Vermont plays NJIT after Davis’ 21-point performance

Vermont Catamounts (10-4, 3-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-7, 3-2 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Vermont Catamounts (10-4, 3-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (8-7, 3-2 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces the NJIT Highlanders after Ryan Davis scored 21 points in Vermont’s 86-69 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Highlanders are 4-3 on their home court. NJIT leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Miles Coleman paces the Highlanders with 6.4 rebounds.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 against America East opponents. Vermont ranks fourth in the America East shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

The Highlanders and Catamounts match up Wednesday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antwuan Butler is averaging 7.2 points for the Highlanders. Coleman is averaging 15.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Davis is averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 72.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.