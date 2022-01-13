CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
VCU plays Saint Bonaventure, aims for 4th straight road win

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

VCU Rams (10-4, 3-0 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (9-3, 1-0 A-10)

Olean, New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Rams play Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies have gone 5-1 at home. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 scoring 72.3 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Rams have gone 3-0 against A-10 opponents. VCU has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies and Rams match up Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 13 points and 4.7 assists for the Bonnies. Jaren Holmes is averaging 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Vince Williams is averaging 11.3 points, six rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Jayden Nunn is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

