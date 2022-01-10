VCU looks for home win vs GW

George Washington (4-9, 0-1) vs. VCU (9-4, 2-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU…

George Washington (4-9, 0-1) vs. VCU (9-4, 2-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU looks for its fifth straight win over George Washington at Stuart Siegel Center. The last victory for the Colonials at VCU was a 72-69 win on Feb. 6, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Vince Williams Jr. has averaged 11.3 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Rams. Complementing Williams is KeShawn Curry, who is producing 8.4 points per game. The Colonials are led by Joe Bamisile, who is averaging 14 points and 6.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bamisile has connected on 28.6 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 64 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: George Washington is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: VCU is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 60.9 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 1-4 when they shoot below 60.9 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The VCU defense has allowed only 57.1 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams sixth among Division I teams. The George Washington offense has averaged 64.5 points through 13 games (ranked 274th, nationally).

