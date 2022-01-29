VCU faces Richmond for conference showdown

VCU Rams (12-6, 5-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (12-6, 5-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-7, 4-3 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vince Williams and the VCU Rams take on Tyler Burton and the Richmond Spiders in A-10 action.

The Spiders have gone 7-2 at home. Richmond has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 5-2 in A-10 play. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by KeShawn Curry averaging 5.6.

The Spiders and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Gilyard is averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 assists and 3.4 steals for the Spiders. Burton is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games for Richmond.

Williams is averaging 12.4 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.