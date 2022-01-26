CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Vanderbilt visits South Carolina after Stevenson’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 1:22 AM

Vanderbilt Commodores (10-8, 2-4 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (11-7, 2-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -2; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces the Vanderbilt Commodores after Erik Stevenson scored 20 points in South Carolina’s 83-66 win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-2 at home. South Carolina ranks fourth in the SEC in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Wildens Leveque paces the Gamecocks with 5.4 boards.

The Commodores are 2-4 in conference matchups. Vanderbilt ranks fifth in the SEC giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 72-70 on Jan. 8. James Reese scored 13 points points to help lead the Gamecocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is averaging 11.3 points for the Gamecocks. Devin Carter is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 18.1 points and 1.7 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

