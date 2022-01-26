Valparaiso hosts Bradley after Krikke’s 21-point performance

Bradley Braves (10-10, 4-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-5 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bradley Braves (10-10, 4-4 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-10, 3-5 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Bradley Braves after Ben Krikke scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 75-73 victory over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Beacons are 6-5 in home games. Valparaiso is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 4-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Beacons and Braves meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Anderson is averaging 9.2 points for the Beacons. Krikke is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Rienk Mast is averaging 11 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Braves. Ville Tahvanainen is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.