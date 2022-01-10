UTRGV looks to end streak vs SFA

Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-10, 0-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (9-5, 1-1) William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30…

Texas Rio Grande Valley (5-10, 0-3) vs. Stephen F. Austin (9-5, 1-1)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks to extend Texas Rio Grande Valley’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Texas Rio Grande Valley’s last WAC win came against the Dixie St. Trailblazers 72-65 on Jan. 16, 2021. Stephen F. Austin lost 77-71 in overtime on the road against Tarleton St. in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Stephen F. Austin’s Gavin Kensmil has averaged 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while David Kachelries has put up 11.2 points and 4.6 assists. For the Vaqueros, Justin Johnson has averaged 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds while Marek Nelson has put up 10.3 points.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: J. Johnson has connected on 39.6 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Texas Rio Grande Valley’s Xavier Johnson has attempted 52 3-pointers and connected on 26.9 percent of them, and is 5 for 18 over the last three games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vaqueros have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Stephen F. Austin has 48 assists on 80 field goals (60 percent) over its previous three outings while Texas Rio Grande Valley has assists on 46 of 76 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 22nd-highest rate in the country. Texas Rio Grande Valley has turned the ball over on 20.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 272nd among Division I teams).

