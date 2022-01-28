CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Utah visits Washington after Brown’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:22 AM

Utah Utes (8-13, 1-10 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (9-9, 5-3 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Utah Utes after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 26 points in Washington’s 60-58 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Huskies are 8-4 on their home court. Washington ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Brown averaging 11.6.

The Utes are 1-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is third in the Pac-12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 3.2.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won 74-68 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Daejon Davis led the Huskies with 16 points, and Lazar Stefanovic led the Utes with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 44.5% and averaging 20.9 points for the Huskies. Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

David Jenkins Jr. is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 9.3 points. Stefanovic is shooting 35.2% and averaging 6.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 63.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

