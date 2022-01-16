CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Utah visits Arizona State for conference matchup

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:22 AM

Utah Utes (8-8, 1-6 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (5-8, 1-3 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -20; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: DJ Horne and the Arizona State Sun Devils host Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 play.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-4 at home. Arizona State is 1-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Utes are 1-6 in Pac-12 play. Utah is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.6%.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Kimani Lawrence is averaging 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Carlson is shooting 51.6% and averaging 11.5 points for the Utes. Both Gach is averaging 7.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

