Utah takes on No. 6 Arizona on 4-game skid

Utah Utes (8-8, 1-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (12-1, 3-0 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into the matchup against No. 6 Arizona after losing four games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Arizona has college basketball’s top-scoring offense averaging 89.9 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Utes are 1-5 in Pac-12 play. Utah ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with nine offensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 2.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 55.0% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Branden Carlson is averaging 11.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Utes. Both Gach is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

