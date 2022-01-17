Utah State visits Fresno State following Robinson’s 24-point showing

Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (10-7, 1-3 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-4, 2-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts the Utah State Aggies after Orlando Robinson scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 73-68 win over the UNLV Rebels.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 in home games. Fresno State averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 against MWC opponents. Utah State is seventh in college basketball with 18.0 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs and Aggies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.4 points for the Bulldogs. Robinson is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Justin Bean is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.