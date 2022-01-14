Utah State hosts Wyoming after Maldonado’s 22-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (11-2) at Utah State Aggies (10-6, 1-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits…

Wyoming Cowboys (11-2) at Utah State Aggies (10-6, 1-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the Utah State Aggies after Hunter Maldonado scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 77-57 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Aggies are 4-2 in home games. Utah State is third in the MWC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Bean averaging 7.2.

The Cowboys are 3-1 on the road. Wyoming ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

The Aggies and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bean is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 10.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Graham Ike is averaging 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

