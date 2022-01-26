CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Utah plays Washington State after Madsen’s 20-point game

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Utah Utes (8-12, 1-9 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (10-7, 3-3 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -7; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces the Washington State Cougars after Gabe Madsen scored 20 points in Utah’s 79-67 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Cougars are 7-4 on their home court. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 shooting 33.6% from deep, led by Andrej Jakimovski shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Utes are 1-9 in Pac-12 play. Utah ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 4.2.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 77-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Tyrell Roberts led the Cougars with 17 points, and Both Gach led the Utes with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Flowers is shooting 40.9% and averaging 13.2 points for the Cougars. Noah Williams is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

Branden Carlson is averaging 10.2 points and 1.5 blocks for the Utes. Anthony is averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Utes: 1-9, averaging 65.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

