Utah looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

Washington State (8-6, 1-2) vs. Utah (8-7, 1-4) Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Washington State (8-6, 1-2) vs. Utah (8-7, 1-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Washington State. In its last 13 wins against the Cougars, Utah has won by an average of 18 points. Washington State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2014, a 49-46 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Utah’s Branden Carlson has averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while Rollie Worster has put up 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Cougars, Michael Flowers has averaged 13.4 points while Noah Williams has put up 10.9 points.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have allowed only 58.3 points per game to Pac-12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 66.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 37.8 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 41 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Utah is 0-7 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Utah is a sterling 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent or less. The Runnin’ Utes are 0-7 when they allow opponents to shoot any better than that.

STINGY STATE: Washington State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.8 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Pac-12 teams. Over their last five games, the Cougars have forced opponents into turnovers on 24.5 percent of all possessions.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.