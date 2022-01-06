ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
UTA, Ga. Southern meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 3:31 PM

Texas-Arlington (6-7, 2-0) vs. Georgia Southern (7-6, 0-2)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Texas-Arlington battles Georgia Southern. Texas-Arlington beat Troy by five at home in its last outing. Georgia Southern lost 74-56 at Arkansas State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: David Azore is averaging 15.9 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Mavericks. Javon Levi is also a key facilitator, putting up 5.4 points and 4.7 assists per game. The Eagles have been led by Elijah McCadden, who is averaging 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 16.2 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Southern is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Eagles are 1-6 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Southern has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 88.8 points while giving up 54.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas-Arlington has held opposing teams to 38.5 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Sun Belt teams.

