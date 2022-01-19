UT Rio Grande Valley visits Utah Valley following Aimaq’s 27-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-11, 1-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (11-6, 2-3 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley takes on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Fardaws Aimaq scored 27 points in Utah Valley’s 75-73 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wolverines have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Aimaq leads the Wolverines with 13.8 rebounds.

The Vaqueros are 1-4 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is seventh in the WAC scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The Wolverines and Vaqueros match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aimaq is scoring 19.9 points per game with 13.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Xavier Johnson is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 7.2 points. Justin Johnson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

