UT Martin hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Taylor’s 26-point outing

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 1:42 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-10, 1-4 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-12, 2-5 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the UT Martin Skyhawks after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 26 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-74 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-4 in home games.

UT Martin ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 29.7% from deep, led by The Cougars are 1-4 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks second in the OVC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 2.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Taylor is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Shaun Doss is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

