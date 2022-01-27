UT Arlington faces Texas State following Azore’s 37-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (12-5, 3-2 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Texas State Bobcats after David Azore scored 37 points in UT Arlington’s 98-96 overtime loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Mavericks are 6-2 on their home court. UT Arlington allows 70.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is averaging 18.5 points for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Isiah Small is averaging 11.5 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Caleb Asberry is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

