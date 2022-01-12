UT Arlington faces Louisiana following Azore’s 33-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-8, 3-1 Sun Belt) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-8, 3-1 Sun Belt)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns after David Azore scored 33 points in UT Arlington’s 74-73 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Mavericks are 5-1 in home games. UT Arlington is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-0 in conference play. Louisiana ranks seventh in the Sun Belt giving up 68.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Mavericks and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azore is averaging 17.2 points for the Mavericks. Patrick Mwamba is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 7.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jordan Brown is averaging 12.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.