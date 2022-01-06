UNCG, VMI meet in conference play

UNC Greensboro (8-5, 0-1) vs. VMI (9-6, 2-1) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro (8-5, 0-1) vs. VMI (9-6, 2-1)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro pays visit to VMI in a SoCon matchup. Each squad is coming off of a loss on Wednesday. VMI lost 80-79 on the road to East Tennessee State, while UNC Greensboro fell 58-54 at home to Furman.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Greensboro’s De’Monte Buckingham, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Dante Treacy have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 62 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jake Stephens has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all VMI field goals over the last three games. The senior big man has 32 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: VMI has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 87.2 points while giving up 51.6.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Keydets have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. VMI has 53 assists on 89 field goals (59.6 percent) over its previous three contests while UNC Greensboro has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a team has made 12.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-best among Division I teams.

