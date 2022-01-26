CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
UNC wins despite shooting under 30%, a program first

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:24 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 16 points, RJ Davis added 13 and North Carolina defeated Boston College 58-47 on Wednesday night, winning for the first time in program history when shooting under 30%.

The Tar Heels (14-6, 6-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) survived an off-night by their top scorer and ACC field-goal percentage leader Armando Bacot, who was only 1-of-10 shooting for six points though he had 18 rebounds. Bacot’s string of double-doubles ended at 10.

The Tar Heels, who beat BC by 26 on Jan. 2, shot 29% but were 20 of 25 at the free-throw line. BC (8-11, 3-6) outscored UNC 30-18 in the paint but shot 33% overall, going 1 of 16 from the arc and taking only eight free throws, making six.

BC’s last lead came at 13-12 but it stayed within single digits and trailed by three after a basket by Brevin Galloway with 7:13 remaining. The Eagles didn’t score again, missing their final 10 shots.

Quinten Post scored 10 points to lead BC. T.J. Bickerstaff collected a career-tying 17 rebounds to go with seven points. Leading scorer Makai Aston-Langford had just four points.

In the first half, UNC went on a 9-0 run with six points from Kerwin Walton while BC missed nine straight shots enabling the Tar Heels to take an eight-point lead by the 8-minute media timeout. James Karnick scored six of the Eagles’ last eight points to get BC within 33-31 at halftime.

BC is home against Pittsburgh, while UNC, 11-0 at home this season, is host to NC State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

