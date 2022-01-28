CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
UNC Wilmington hosts Hofstra following Estrada’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Hofstra Pride (13-7, 5-2 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 7-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Aaron Estrada scored 30 points in Hofstra’s 76-73 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Seahawks are 7-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Trazarien White averaging 2.1.

The Pride have gone 5-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks ninth in the CAA with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Abayomi Iyiola averaging 3.6.

The Seahawks and Pride match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Fornes averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Sims is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Estrada is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pride. Jalen Ray is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

