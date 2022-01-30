UNC Wilmington hosts Drexel after Wynter’s 20-point performance

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 4-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 8-0 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (9-8, 4-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (13-5, 8-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Camren Wynter scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-62 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks have gone 8-1 at home. UNC Wilmington averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 12-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dragons are 4-4 in CAA play. Drexel is 4-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks and Dragons meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sims is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Amari Williams is averaging 7.9 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Dragons. Wynter is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.