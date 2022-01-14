CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
UNC Greensboro visits Mercer after Johnson’s 30-point game

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:22 AM

UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-5, 2-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 2-1 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalen Johnson scored 30 points in Mercer’s 97-91 win over the VMI Keydets.

The Bears have gone 6-1 at home. Mercer has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans have gone 2-2 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is ninth in the SoCon shooting 33.3% from deep. Khyre Thompson leads the Spartans shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

The Bears and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Johnson is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

De’Monte Buckingham is averaging 13.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Kobe Langley is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 61.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

