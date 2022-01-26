UNC Greensboro visits East Tennessee State following Brewer’s 20-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 3-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-8, 3-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-9, 4-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 75-73 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 7-3 at home. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Ty Brewer paces the Buccaneers with 6.7 boards.

The Spartans have gone 3-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Buccaneers and Spartans face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Sloan is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

De’Monte Buckingham averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Bas Leyte is shooting 49.3% and averaging 6.4 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.