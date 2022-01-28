UNC Greensboro takes on Wofford after Buckingham’s 25-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 4-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-9, 4-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-8, 4-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-9, 4-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces the Wofford Terriers after De’Monte Buckingham scored 25 points in UNC Greensboro’s 80-76 win over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Terriers have gone 6-4 in home games. Wofford has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 4-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 58-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Kobe Langley led the Spartans with 17 points, and B.J. Mack led the Terriers with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Terriers. Max Klesmit is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Langley is averaging 7.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Buckingham is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

