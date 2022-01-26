CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
UNC Greensboro defeats E. Tennessee St. 80-76

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:24 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — De’Monte Buckingham had 25 points as UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated East Tennessee State 80-76 on Wednesday night.

Buckingham made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds. Kaleb Hunter had 13 points for UNC Greensboro (12-8, 4-4 Southern Conference). Dante Treacy added six assists.

UNC Greensboro totaled 40 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jordan King tied a career high with 23 points for the Buccaneers (12-10, 4-5). Ledarrius Brewer scored a season-high 22 points. David Sloan had 17 points and eight assists.

