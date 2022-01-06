ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » College Basketball » UNC-Asheville looks for home…

UNC-Asheville looks for home win vs CSU

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Charleston Southern (3-10, 0-1) vs. UNC-Asheville (9-5, 1-0)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC-Asheville looks for its fourth straight win over Charleston Southern at Kimmel Arena. The last victory for the Buccaneers at UNC-Asheville was an 85-75 win on Feb. 9, 2019.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern’s Kalib Clinton, Claudell Harris Jr. and Taje’ Kelly have collectively scored 37 percent of all Buccaneers points this season, though that number has dropped to 27 percent over the last five games.TERRIFIC TAHLIK: Tahlik Chavez has connected on 33.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 40 over his last five games. He’s also converted 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Charleston Southern is 0-9 when it allows at least 75 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. UNC-Asheville has 49 assists on 92 field goals (53.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Charleston Southern has assists on 48 of 72 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Charleston Southern offense has averaged 76.7 possessions per game, the second-most in Division I. UNC-Asheville has not been as uptempo as the Buccaneers and is averaging only 67.2 possessions per game (ranked 270th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NGA CIO eyes big shifts for cloud, cybersecurity and machine learning in 2022

Army Emergency Relief's new grants help soldiers learn skills for post-military life

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Pandemic boosted federal telework participation and overall eligibility

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up