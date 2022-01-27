UMKC visits Denver after Gilyard’s 30-point performance

UMKC Kangaroos (9-8, 4-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver…

UMKC Kangaroos (9-8, 4-3 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 Summit)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC visits the Denver Pioneers after Evan Gilyard scored 30 points in UMKC’s 79-74 victory against the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 at home. Denver ranks eighth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 29.5 rebounds. Michael Henn paces the Pioneers with 4.8 boards.

The Kangaroos are 4-3 against Summit opponents. UMKC is ninth in the Summit with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Marvin Nesbitt Jr. averaging 6.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Pioneers won the last matchup 63-55 on Jan. 18. Tevin Smith scored 23 points points to help lead the Pioneers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Hunt Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pioneers. Jordan Johnson is averaging 12.5 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Gilyard is averaging 14.4 points for the Kangaroos. Arkel Lamar is averaging 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

