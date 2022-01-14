UMKC hosts Oral Roberts following Abmas’ 32-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-6, 5-1 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-6, 2-1 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-6, 5-1 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (7-6, 2-1 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Max Abmas scored 32 points in Oral Roberts’ 87-86 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Kangaroos have gone 5-1 at home. UMKC has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 5-1 in conference play. Oral Roberts ranks second in the Summit with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Lufile averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Gilyard is averaging 12.9 points for the Kangaroos. Josiah Allick is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMKC.

Abmas is scoring 22.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Golden Eagles. DeShang Weaver is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 64.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

