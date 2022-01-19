CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
UMass takes on Saint Louis, aims to end 4-game slide

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (7-9, 0-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass aims to end its four-game skid when the Minutemen take on Saint Louis.

The Minutemen are 6-2 in home games. UMass averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Billikens are 2-1 in conference games. Saint Louis ranks fifth in the A-10 allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Minutemen and Billikens meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for UMass.

Yuri Collins is averaging 10.7 points, 7.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

