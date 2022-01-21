CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
UMass-Lowell visits New Hampshire after Blunt’s 23-point performance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-7, 2-3 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-6, 1-2 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Allin Blunt scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 71-62 win against the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. New Hampshire ranks third in the America East with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tayler Mattos averaging 2.1.

The River Hawks are 2-3 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is ninth in the America East shooting 28.7% from downtown. Gregory Hammond leads the River Hawks shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Martinez is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Blunt is averaging 10.4 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

