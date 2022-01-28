UMass-Lowell visits Hartford after Flowers’ 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-9, 2-5 America East) at Hartford Hawks (4-12, 2-2 America East) West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-9, 2-5 America East) at Hartford Hawks (4-12, 2-2 America East)

West Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Moses Flowers scored 21 points in Hartford’s 72-60 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Hawks are 2-2 on their home court. Hartford is seventh in the America East with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Austin Williams averaging 0.9.

The River Hawks are 2-5 in America East play. UMass-Lowell is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Hawks. David Shriver is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.

Allin Blunt is averaging 11.1 points for the River Hawks. Kalil Thomas is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

