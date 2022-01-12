CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
UMass-Lowell visits Albany (NY) after Horton’s 22-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:02 PM

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-6, 1-2 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-10, 0-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Jamel Horton scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 64-62 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Great Danes are 1-3 on their home court. Albany (NY) allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The River Hawks are 1-2 in conference play. UMass-Lowell ranks sixth in the America East with 12.0 assists per game led by Justin Faison averaging 2.8.

The Great Danes and River Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Vondre Perry is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Great Danes. Horton is averaging 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Kalil Thomas is shooting 47.0% and averaging 10.8 points for the River Hawks. Allin Blunt is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

